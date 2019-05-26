The 14 best cat Instagram accounts that prove they’re the superior pet.

Is your phone full of pictures of your cat? You’re not alone.

Despite the fact that they can kind of be d*cks sometimes – like when they knock stuff off counters for no reason or scratch the furniture – cats always know the ways to our hearts.

Whether they’re giving a friendly head butt or purring up a storm, cats really are the superior pet. (We’re sorry, dog lovers).

WATCH: Who’s smarter, cats or dogs? Science has the answer. Post continues after video.

If you’re a proud cat parent or just looking to fill your feed with all of the cutest cats, we’ve rounded up 14 of the very best cat Instagram accounts.

You can thank us later.

1. Lil Bub (@iamlilbub).