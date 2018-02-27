Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. We’ve found out where the gorgeous outfit Carrie Bickmore’s wore on The Project last night is from. (And it’s rather affordable.)
If you tuned into Monday night’s episode of The Project you would have spotted one Carrie Bickmore in a darling pink floral jumpsuit.
And you know what’s better than a darling pink floral jumpsuit? One that won’t cost you half a paycheque and is a dupe of one that just might.
You see… Carrie’s ruffley number is from Forever New, while Australian designer Zimmerman’s version will set you back $360, and that’s already at half price.