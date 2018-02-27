Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

3. Is Troy from Married At First Sight the new Jarrod Woodgate?



We have a stage five clinger on our hands, everybody. After coming on a little strong towards his partner Ashley Irvin, Troy Delmege has been branded the Jarrod Woodgate of Married At First Sight by the Daily Mail.

Who is Jarrod Woodgate you're probably asking? Well, you may remember him as the guy who freaked out Sophie Monk by being too, um, forthcoming on The Bachelorette. And now Troy, 35, seems determined to go down the same path. You know, because it worked out so well before...

Troy sent poor Ashley, 28, into a tailspin when he casually informed her he was ready to move in with her. In fact, the way he said it actually made it sound as though he already had (mentally, anyway).

"It feels beautiful. I think you live in a spectacular area. I love it here. And... I think I can see myself moving up here," he told her.

Naturally, Ashley freaked out, probably because they met on a reality TV show and have only known each other for a few weeks.

"What do you mean? You living here?" she said.

"One hundred percent. One hundred percent, yeah," was his response.

After Troy somehow managed to dodge every clue sent in his direction, Ashley then straight-up told him he was moving "quite fast." But Troy was still completely oblivious to his partner's feelings.

"I know what I like and I know what I don't like... In terms of, like, any type of relocation hassle or anything, there's none, there's none," he continued.

Oh, dear.