The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Let's all take a moment of reprieve from the colossal clusterfu... err, clusterfluff that has been 2020, and bask in the unbridled joy of Carrie Bickmore's toddler learning to walk.

The Project host shared footage to Instagram, writing that little Adelaide had taken her first steps five weeks ago when Bickmore was at work, but then just... stopped.

"I was starting to worry....but all in good time...at 18 months she is finally on her way," Bickmore wrote.

"They really do all walk to the beat of their own drum don’t they! (I may or may not have teared up)."



Addie is Bickmore's youngest child with partner Chris Walker, and little sister to Evie, 5, and half-brother Oliver, 12.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow's life in lockdown is exactly how you imagined it.

When most of us think back on COVID-19 self-isolation we will remember a time of being crumpled on the couch, greasy-haired, braless, bingeing TV and having spoken to no one but the dog for several days' straight.

That's because we're not Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 47-year-old actor/Goop founder/wellness icon described her lockdown experience to Shape magazine like this:

"Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations," she said.