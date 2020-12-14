Bad for women and the planet? One of beauty's biggest names responds to its biggest criticisms.

Caroline Hirons is considered one of the most influential people in beauty.

The 50-year-old aesthetician, brand consultant and best-selling author of Skincare has leveraged her encyclopedic knowledge of the industry — from granular details about active ingredients to the big-picture machinations of product marketing — to build a global fanbase on social media and beyond.

The Brit reviews products, sells curated boxes of her favourites, and dispenses skincare advice, all with the same not-sponsored, no-bullshit tone.

An example? Well, she likens cleansing with disposable face wipes to "wiping your arse but never showering it".

Watch: Inside Leigh Cambell's beauty bag.





Video via Mamamia





As a no-nonsense figurehead in an industry absolutely sopping with the stuff, what does she have to say about some of beauty's most-common criticisms?

Mamamia's No Filter podcast put some to her.

Criticism: Promoting and using skincare is anti-feminist. It's a tool of the patriarchy that keeps women broke, oppressed and insecure.

"We've always groomed. Animals groom; that's what we do. I groomed my babies. I would pick at their bodies and pull bogeys out of their nose and god knows what other things.

"Especially now in an era where [there are] the most big businesses and beauty we've ever had run by independent women, I don't think it's fair to blame the patriarchy for the beauty industry. We have to have some kind of semblance of 'actually, this is what we want to do.'

"I also don't take on the, 'Oh, if you talk about beauty can't be taken seriously.' I hate that sh*t. I'm the first to push back at a man who says that, because all you have to do is check their [social media] profile and the minute they're talking about horse racing or football, I go, 'Oh, well, I can't take you seriously. You talk about football.'"

Criticism: The beauty industry is bad for the planet. Because plastic. And also chemicals.

The single-use plastics are a major issue, she says. But the blame for that is often disproportionately placed on women and their product consumption.

"Everything uses so much plastic: the food industry, every game and DVD that you will buy, lads, comes in a plastic cover. Why don't you go shout about that for a while?

"And also, men use all the products. They use the shower gels, they use the body cream, they use a shaving cream, they use deodorant — all in plastic. So laying that at our door as like, 'Well, the women need to sort out the plastic issue', I just think, 'Oh, whatever.' Don't get me wrong, I'm not dismissing the plastic issue. I'm just saying I'm not going to take full responsibility for it, thank you very much."