At 27 Carla Zampatti lost everything she'd worked for. It was just the beginning.

Zampatti was one of the first designers to introduce swimwear into her collections. See 2009 designs pictured. Image: Hannah Mason/Getty.

In the early days of her relaunched success, Zampatti found love again with barrister John Spender. They married in 1975 and she wore something considered 'adventurous' for the era - a diagonal striped dress.

They had two daughters together, Bianca in 1976 and Allegra in 1978, and divorced after 34 years of marriage in 2010.

When asked about men in an interview with Marie Claire in 2015, Zampatti replied, "men of particularly that generation [when I got married and then re-married], were brought up to believe they are the leaders, the breadwinners and someone in their life who's independent and wants to be independent sometimes can get in the way."

Zampatti and her daughters. Image: Instagram/Bianca Spender.

All three of Zampatti's children have grown up to have roles either in the company or in the fashion industry. Alex is the chief executive of his mother's business, Allegra was previously managing director, and Bianca is a designer herself.

From strength to strength as a trailblazer for women.

By the 1980s Zampatti had solidified herself as a go-to for women, with her clothes featuring innovative designs that made them wearable and practical. She'd replace fiddly openings with metal zips, and jumpsuits that could be be transitioned from day to evening became her signature.

She took great pleasure in the fact that women of all body types and all ages wore her designs.

Carla Zampatti pictured in 2019. Image: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty. She was named Business Women of the Year in 1980, and from there the accolades never stopped. By the 90s, her clean lines, solid colours and structured power dressing of the era saw her move into both David Jones and Myer.

She was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 1987, elevated as a Companion of the Order in the 2009 Queen's Birthday Honours List, named designer of the year in 1994, and in 2008 was awarded Australian Fashion Laureate, the highest award in Australian fashion. She was even honoured with her own postage stamp in 2005.

In 2015, Zampatti celebrated her 50th anniversary with a runway show at the iconic Sydney Opera House, which was the backdrop (while still under construction) of her very first fashion shoot.

Carla Zampatti receives applause during her 50th anniversary show at Sydney Opera House on April 8, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Image: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty.

Just about every Australian woman in the spotlight has worn a Carla Zampatti design, from singers to news presenters to actresses. Princess Mary of Denmark even wore a Carla Zampatti gown in an official portrait in 2015.

Remembering fashion royalty.

In March 2021 while attending the premiere of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour, 78-year-old Zampatti fell and lost consciousness.

She was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital and died a week later on April 3.

ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose said she was at the premiere of La Traviata too, and told the broadcaster, "I didn't see Carla fall but it was apparent someone had fallen and was only later I learnt it was Carla. The stairs are very dangerous at the opera and I think they need to do something about the safety and install some rails, otherwise someone might fall as well."

Her family confirmed her passing in a statement that read, "Carla has long been celebrated for making Australian women feel confident and elegant through her exceptional design, tailoring and understanding of the modern woman.

"A champion of Australian women and a multicultural success story, she continued to thrive as a businesswoman through enormous radical and social change, designing clothes for women fighting for liberation through the women's rights movement in the 1960s to empowering women today in leadership, the workplace, in their home and at major life events."

Her daughter Bianca wrote on social media, "today I lost my mother, my inspiration, my mentor and my friend. I am lost for words and totally heartbroken."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also paid tribute, saying: "Jen and I are terribly saddened by the passing of Carla Zampatti. We have lost a truly great and inspirational Australian.

"Carla was an icon to the fashion industry, a pioneer as an entrepreneur and a champion of multicultural Australia. It was our great honour to have known her.

"She was a very kind, strong, elegant and sincere woman. She will be sadly missed by family, friends and all who she inspired alike. Her contribution to our nation will be timeless, just like her designs. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Zampatti was a "true trailblazer in every respect".

"The world will never be the same without Carla Zampatti."

The tributes are still coming in, as we await details of her upcoming state funeral.

Very sad to learn of our dear friend Carla Zampatti’s passing. One of our greatest Australians - brilliant, innovative, elegant, creative. Embodying the success of our remarkable multicultural nation. Our sympathy and love are with her family. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) April 3, 2021

So very sad to hear of the death of Carla Zampatti. Such a lovely woman who dressed me on a few occasions with great elegance and empathy. Her tailoring was impeccable and her style divine. My deepest condolences to her family ❤️🙏 — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) April 3, 2021

Carla Zampatti symbolised the great possibilities of a multicultural Australia.



She started her label with little - but with hard work, great style and skill she built it into something loved by women for more than 50 years.



My thoughts are with her family and friends. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) April 3, 2021