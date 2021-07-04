"At nearly 40, I finally decided to change careers and follow my dreams. I hated it."

2020 was going to be my year of change.

I’d read the articles and the blogs, I’d bought into the dream. I too would become one of the seemingly millions of people that used COVID to launch themselves into new careers, studying something new and exciting.

This was the year I turned 40, and I thought I was still young enough to start again.

I would reinvent myself with a new job that was much more technology orientated, and that would allow me much more flexibility going forward. The company I’d worked for had gone into administration, I’d gotten an okay redundancy payout and I would use this as an opportunity to change my life for the better.

So, I decided to study again.

I had done it in the past, completing a Masters while working full time, so I thought I was prepared. I chose coding.

In my mind, it was an easy choice. I worked with websites, I understood ecommerce. I hated when the developer guys (and in my last company, they were all guys) would tell me it would take a couple of weeks to do a simple job and I didn’t believe them, but didn’t know enough about what they did to say otherwise.

I’d done a basic free online course and liked it. I thought it would be a career where there would be more opportunities, that was showing massive growth over the next few years, where I could work from home or travel, where I could work on cool and innovative projects, with cool and innovative people.

Reader, I hate it.

I hate coding. I hate trying to understand backend databases. I hate that you have to learn so many languages, and new ones are being invented every day. I hate that this course is six months long and it will barely scratch the surface. I hate that the teachers recommend that after studying for six or seven days a week, we work on our own projects in our ‘free time’, so we have a portfolio to show future employers. And I think the biggest problem is that I got so used to being good at what I did, I hated doing something I was average (at best) at.