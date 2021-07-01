"Parenting is hard regardless of age": Advice from 7 women who had kids over 40.

There's a growing demographic of women getting pregnant and have children over 40.
Whether it was a planned decision or an unexpected surprise, these women are embracing becoming mums later in life.
We asked seven women who had children over 40 to share advice from their experience. Here's what they had to say.
Watch the trailer for Mamamia's parenting podcast, This Glorious Mess Little Kids and Big Kids. Post continues after video.
Andrea
"My best advice for having children in your 40s would be not to stress about being an older parent but instead, look at the positives. As an older parent, having a well-established career meant it was easy to negotiate flexible working arrangements and I am financially in a position to take as much or little maternity leave as I wanted.
"Being older (and especially having a large gap between children) meant I was able to really enjoy baby number three and not wish away the time because it’s such a short period in the big picture of life. I would also say that if you keep fit and healthy having a baby at 43 was no harder than at 29. We got married a week after number three was born which shows that you can bounce back quickly from having a baby at any age."
Natarscha
"I had baby number one at 40 and number two at 45, so over 40 is all I know! You get tired - so do all mums. You have days you miss your kid-free life - so do all mums. Over 40 you’ve just lived more life! Doctor's appointments involve words like 'geriatric'. Parenting is hard regardless of age, waiting until 40 gave me the chance to establish my career and be able to have clear goals and boundaries about work-life balance moving forward."
Stacey
"I had my son (first and only!) last year at 41. I know I was lucky to be able to conceive and have a healthy bub after 40, but for me, it's the exact right age. I'm in a great place mentally, emotionally and financially, and most importantly, I have the right partner and co-parent.
