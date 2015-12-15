'The bravest, most ridiculous decision of my life, turned out to be the best.'

Brave or crazy. Those were the words that kept going through my mind as I contemplated reinventing myself – moving from a well-paid job in the stressful, youth oriented business of advertising to yoga teacher.

It was the best move I could have made.

In my mid-fifties and going through menopause I found that I wasn’t enjoying my role in advertising as much as I had when I had started my career many years earlier. I was no longer enamoured with the excitement of TV commercial shoots and long hours. And with this thought constantly plaguing my mind, I made the decision to undertake a course in yoga teaching.

The downside of this decision was that, although I had kept myself fit, I had only done a few odd yoga classes here and there when my youngest daughter was a new baby. In fact, when I look back at my decision I can’t believe my audacity.

But it was my audacity and it was my fuel.

I chose a part time yoga teaching course that I would complete over a two year period, hoping this would give me the time I needed to properly learn yoga and integrate it into my mind and body before I had to face any prospective students.

Then reality reared its ugly head. I hadn’t studied since school days and anatomy and physiology required a huge amount of study - all those muscles, bones and organs of the body. I wasn’t the only ‘older’ person doing the course and interestingly we were so determined to achieve that we all did really well. I became totally immersed in yoga. The history and philosophy of yoga, pranayama and meditation, the asanas, all of it.

And, as planned, with the dedication and knowledge of my teachers, I received my diploma two years later.