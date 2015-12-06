The $500k pool party you didn't want to be invited to.

Remember Travers Beynon, the wealthy misogynist who, in his spare time, walks women on leashes and posts photos like this?

How could we forget, right?

Well, this weekend, Australia’s answer to Hugh Hefner decided to throw the most insane pool party this land has ever seen. As you would expect, the tobacco tycoon’s event was not just some balloons with chocolate Coles cake and a So Fresh CD, either.

It included an elephant (yes, a real live elephant), topless women (shocker, I know) and, according to some attendees, a lil’ bit too much pool-time PDA.

Sounds like $500,000 well spent, Travers!

Some funds were splashed on Traver’s new water feature, an essential for every house party, obviously. Because while modest bubblers from Bunnings are nice, Travers decided a replica of the Trevi Fountain was a must. Oh sorry, it’s not a Trevi Fountain, it’s the “Travy Fountain” (you cannot make this stuff up).

Travers made a party entrance that would make the rich kids from My Super Sweet 16th proud: flying down on a flying fox from the 3-story-high tower in his backyard, donned in a Batman outfit (yes he has a tower in his backyard, because, um, just because).