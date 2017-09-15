"My ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend tried to befriend me. I should've known it wasn't genuine."

My immediate inclination was to play no role – not even that of a measly extra – in the saga at hand, for I was more than three years free from such captivity. But, she seemed horribly troubled, and it was tugging at my heartstrings – playing a symphony of sound I knew all too well. She seemed to be a near carbon copy of the person I had been several years prior, in fact. I recognized the heaviness in her words – almost as though a phantom of my former self had popped up in my Facebook inbox as if to say, “What’s up, girl! Can’t let you forget about me!”

I felt like a veteran survivor of a storm she was barely pulling her head out of – a storm she claimed to be desperate to depart from. I wanted to extend a lifeboat by way of my words – assuring her that life was better on dry land. By helping her, I felt I was helping the broken and traumatised girl I had once been.

I answered her questions truthfully and encouragingly, to which she replied, “It’s comforting to know I’m not alone. I’m so grateful to have someone who understands the hell I’ve been through.”

For the months that followed, we kept in touch sporadically. She randomly sent me messages expressing excitement over a new love interest, while professing how thankful she was that I’d helped her “see the light” after being deceived for so long.

Each time I heard from her, I felt like her cheerleader – smiling brightly at the finish line and offering my most exuberant high kicks – chanting, “You survived the apocalypse, baby! Welcome to The Promise Land!”

And, she seemed genuinely grateful – except every now and then something felt “off.”

“I just found out he has a new victim,” she wrote me one day. “I feel so sorry for that poor girl. So glad it’s not me anymore!”

I detected a hint of irritation, which she profusely denied. I thought, Why does she care? Why is she still stalking his social media accounts? And, haven’t we moved on to better things than discussing his whereabouts?

And, she’d occasionally steer the conversation in an unexpected direction – telling me how upsetting it was that he would often reference his relationship with me – going so far as the venture in the realm of intimacy. Still, I maintained a sense of protection for her. I had read that book, seen that movie and had the same stamps in my passport. We had sort of survived the same war.