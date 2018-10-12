Camel toe undies are here and, sorry, who exactly asked for this?

Camel toe. Just the words are enough to strike fear into any woman who’s worn a too-tight pair of pants and wondered if they weren’t showing off the outline of their vagina for all to see.

And yet, while most of us spend our lives trying to avoid this fashion faux pas, there’s now a product available that allows you to actually create one.

We’re talking about fake camel toe undies – which are now a thing that exists apparently.

Here they are, on Amazon and eBay, in all their vulva-shaped glory.

And here's someone on Amazon showing us how to wear them: