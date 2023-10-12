Cal Wilson thought Chris Woods could be a "great fling". He was the love of her life.

The sudden death of comedian, author and TV personality Cal Wilson has rocked the Australian media landscape.

Wilson has been a fixture on Australian TV screens for over two decades, along with being a prominent figure in the Melbourne arts community. On Wednesday, it was confirmed the comedian has passed away from a short illness surrounded by family and friends at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

According to the Daily Mail, Cal was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. She was admitted into the hospital two weeks ago, after collapsing while filming The Great Australian Bake Off.

As Cal's friends, family, and her many fans grapple with the tragic news of her passing, attention has turned to Cal's family, her son, Digby, and husband Chris Woods.

In a July interview with Sydney Morning Herald, Cal joked about how she first met her future-husband Chris in a bar in Melbourne in 2003. "I was getting over a bad relationship at the time and we met at a mutual friend’s gig. I overheard Chris say he was heading overseas in five weeks and I thought, 'He could be a great fling.' Twenty years later we are still together with a 14-year-old son," she said.

It turns out that the pair's chance encounter was no coincidence. "We only learnt later that our mutual friend at the gig had set us up when she heard that I thought Chris was cute," Cal said.

Five years after meeting, Cal and Chris got married in 2008 and welcomed their son in 2009.