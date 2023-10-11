Comedian Cal Wilson has died, aged 53.

Beloved New Zealand-born comedian Cal Wilson has died at the age of 53.

Wilson's management has confirmed she died after a short illness. Token Artists announced that Wilson had passed away surrounded by family and friends at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

“We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand-up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney,” the statement read.

“Cal’s generosity, talent and friendship have been constants in the Australian comedy scene for the last twenty years. Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community.

“Originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, Cal moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show, Skithouse. She went on to become one of Australia’s best-known comedians with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You and in her own Netflix stand-up special.”

A statement was also shared on the comedian's Instagram page.

Wilson has been a fixture on the Australian comedy circuit for decades, making her TV debut on Rove Live before going on to appear on Thank God You're Here, Good News Week, Spicks and Specks, The Project, Have You Been Paying Attention? and as a co-host on The Great Australian Bake-Off.

Wilson leaves behind her husband, Chris, and son, Digby.

Featured Image: SBS.