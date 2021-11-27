Why everyone's talking about Caitlyn Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres' six-year feud.

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her six-year feud with Ellen DeGeneres in a deleted scene from Big Brother VIP Australia.

In 2015, shortly after coming out as transgender, Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the appearance, DeGeneres asked Jenner for her thoughts on same-sex marriage.

In response, Jenner shared that she had always been a "traditionalist", adding: "If that word 'marriage' is really, really that important to you, then I can go with it."

"I’m older than most people in the audience," she said.

"I kind of like tradition, and it’s always been a man and a woman, and I’m thinking, 'I don’t quite get it.'"

Jenner's non-committal answer upset the LGBTQ+ community, and later that year, she released a blog post where she came out in support of same-sex marriage writing that "everyone should be able to marry the person they love".

Jenner later reflected on the interview on Big Brother VIP, explaining that she and DeGeneres feuded in the media for months afterward.

"At first it was the normal questions, then she asked me this question [about] gay marriage," she told the other housemates in a clip obtained by the Daily Mail.