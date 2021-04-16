"Staring death in the face means I have lost friends": Caitlin has stage 4 ovarian cancer.

Ovaries. We all come from them, so there's no shame in talking about them.

These tiny organs that helped engineer the miracle of my daughters' birth, are also the cradle of the disease that could take me from them.

Watch: Life with and without hair. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

You may have heard of ovarian cancer, the 'silent killer'. I want to change the stigma associated with this disease and make it silent no longer.

I have a rare and nasty variant of the deadliest cancer on the women’s menu; stage 4, clear cell, ovarian cancer.

I was diagnosed four years ago, aged 39. My children were tiny. Aside from bloating, fatigue and headaches, there were no clear warning signs.

After surgery and chemo, I managed to remain cancer free for two-and-a-half years whilst on maintenance therapy.

Soon after stopping treatment though, my cancer came back. It’s now in my liver and lymph nodes.

My disease is incurable. I don’t ask how long I have because I don’t want to know.

In this episode of The Quicky, we look at the effects of chemotherapy on the body. Post continues below.

Don’t get me wrong, having stage 4 cancer has its perks! I no longer work a nine-to-five job, plus I get loads of attention, priority parking, and more Pilates and massages than you can imagine.

On the outside, I’m essentially living like a Hemsworth.

On the inside, however, I feel like a dead woman walking.

I consistently have a foggy brain, chronic nerve pain which makes walking difficult, and digesting food is terrifying – all this thanks to the cocktail of very expensive drugs I'm on.