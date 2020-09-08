While we've all been feeling the daily impact of COVID-19, small businesses and entrepreneurs have been hit seriously hard by the pandemic.

Particularly in Victoria and Melbourne, lockdown restrictions have left businesses struggling to survive.

Thankfully, initiatives such as the Instagram account @shopsmallvic have been set up to help these businesses by showcasing a range of products from all over the state.

So while we may still be physically separated, there's no better time for us to come together to support local businesses doing it tough.

From beauty to homeware, we've rounded up 16 unique products you can buy to help Victorian businesses right now.

Flluskë is run by Courtney Baker, an earring designer, hearing-loss advocate and public speaker, who sells earrings, personalised gift boxes and more.







