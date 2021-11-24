The most wholesome show on television will soon return for its second season.

Stan has today dropped the first trailer for season two of its much-loved original production Bump, ahead of its upcoming Boxing Day premiere.

Yep. There's no better time to binge the feel-good series than the day after Christmas, when you're stuffed full of good food and in desperate need of couch time.

The second season will follow teen parents Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr), plus their hilariously chaotic families, as they continue to get to know each other, juggle the demands of school, work and parenting, and raise baby J.

As their school friends navigate their own experiences at home and school, Oly and Santi realise how alienating being a young parent can be.

Image: Stan.

Santi's unexpected fatherhood also catches up with him, bringing back memories of losing his mum, and forces him to confront the impact it's still having on him and his dad, Matias (Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez).