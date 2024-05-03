‘My bum went on strike and my entire world ground to a halt.’

Until recently, I assumed that my brain was the most powerful organ in my body. It is complex and intriguing, responsible for everything from my memories to my dreams, my movement to my thoughts, my autonomic nervous system to my sight. My brain shapes my entire being. I think therefore I am!

Well, the brain might be complex, but, as it turns out, it is not in charge at all. Over the past few months, I have discovered that another organ is the boss. It is far less intriguing but way more stubborn, and when it shuts down, I barely think at all.

For context: I have always been a very…. regular kind of person. I enjoy a predictable morning routine. I wake up, I eat an orange, I drink a coffee, I feel a little grumbling, and within a few glorious minutes, I am sorted for the day.

Earlier this year, to my dismay, my morning routine went out the window. I had to change treatment for the autoimmune disorder I've struggled with for years. My old meds had stopped working, and a drug I'd had success with began giving me a rash.

The new medication was a miracle. My joints stopped aching. My skin improved! I felt full of energy for the first time in months.

Well, as one door opens, another closes - the back door, to be precise. On day three of the new medication regime, I woke up, I ate my orange, I drank my coffee and… nothing.

