'I've been bullied my whole life. It's the reason I don't have kids.'

Montessori is a type of education focused on allowing a child to develop their individual natural talents and interests.

This happens under the supervision of a teacher who observes the class and presents new lessons to each child when they are ready, rather than the whole class following a rigid curriculum, with no special consideration of each child’s unique and individual learning patterns.

The Montessori approach to handling the issue of bullying is alternative too.



The website of a school in San Diego, California called Lifetime Montessori, claim that their approach to bullying is to catch the behaviour early and to address the behaviour with the students and parents.

There is a focus on validation of feelings and motives in the process. With a goal to work through it together and move forward.

As a child, I attended two public primary schools in Victoria’s Western Suburbs.

I had some great teachers, but I do think back and ponder their questionable tactics when it came to dealing with bullying.

Never did I see a teacher do more than shout at a bully from across the yard and tell a victim to ignore the bully. Which is impossible.

How is a child meant to come to school every day, learn and ignore a significant source of distress? Seems like a lot of pressure for a kid. Is it not more effective to sit the kids down and have a conversation, to ask the bully “how would that make you feel?” and ask the victim “are you alright? Tell me what happened?”

One of my first memories of grade prep is of my first school bully's face coming towards me, just before he placed an open palm over my face, sticking his fingers into my eyes.

I learned to shut my eyes tightly, so it didn’t hurt. I never told anyone.

I internalised and hid in alcoves at recess hoping he wouldn’t find me. I do wonder where he is now and whether he has children of his own. How does he speak to them? Are they bullies? Do they get bullied?

There was also a kid at my school who chased girls around the schoolyard with pursed lips and outstretched arms shouting, “I am going to kiss you!”

It wasn’t once I had to abandon my liverwurst and rye sandwich so I could run as fast as my little legs could to carry me away from this kid torpedoing toward me, threatening to kiss me.

The teachers on yard duty never really stopped him. They looked on, every now and then they might have yelled “stop that!” but he wouldn’t listen and that was the end of it.

That went on for years and what happened? We dealt with it ourselves and that kid was despised, ignored and eventually targeted in retaliation. What an absolute shemozzle.

Would it not have benefitted the children being harassed, the bully and the parents if the behaviour was addressed and rectified. Nipped in the bud. If a process was put in place to manage the situation, there would have to have been some benefit.