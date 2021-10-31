'I help women get on top of their money. Here are 3 budgeting mistakes I see all the time.'

“I’ve tried so many different budgeting templates.”

I was speaking to one of our students, and I could hear the embarrassment in her voice. She felt like she’d failed. She looked like she was about to cry. My heart sank.

If only she knew how common this was. So many people beat themselves up for not being able to stick to a budget. They try again and again hoping maybe this time...it will ‘work’.

When it doesn’t, eventually, they start to internalise all the failure and think: “There must be something wrong with me. I suck with finance. I’m not a numbers person.”

I’ve seen this so many times over the years.

See, a few years ago, I started a financial education platform to help people take control of their finances. I worked with financial professionals to pull together our flagship Mastering Money program, which today, hundreds of people have successfully completed and transformed their financial lives through.

So, over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to support many people on their financial journey.

I get to see common mistakes people make, as well as what is successful in helping them turn things around. So many of our students come to us stressed about their finances, but within months, they’re feeling confident and in control.

One of the things that unlocks tremendous change for our students (and can for you as well!) is changing the way they think about ‘budgeting’.

Here are 3 common mistakes I see people making when it comes to budgeting:

1. Trying to plan for the future without looking to the past.

Does this sound familiar? One day, you have a “I’m changing my life” moment. You’re sick of feeling financially stressed and you tell yourself you’re finally going to “get your finances together”. So you make a list of categories: groceries, clothes, entertainment…

And then you start assigning a random number to each category. You tell yourself: “Okay, this month, I’m not going to spend more than $100 on clothes.” There it is. Your budget.

If that sounds familiar, I’ve got some bad news for you: that’s not a budget, that’s a wishlist. You’ve plucked out arbitrary numbers from thin air, and created a budget that works… on paper.

But it never seems to ‘work’ in real life… and that’s because it’s not based on real life.

The first step to creating a budget is not looking at the future, but looking at your past. How have you been spending your money? Where does your money go?