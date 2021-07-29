Why plus-size model Bruna won't stop posting photos of her cellulite.

Bruna Lapinskas is changing the face - and body - of fashion.

The Brazilian-born, Australian-based curve model and Soulara brand ambassador currently works with major Australian retailers including Bras N Things, Forever New and Cotton On. But before her growing success in Australia, her options were limited back home.

Side note... here are things you never say in 2021. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Lapinskas started modelling in Brazil when she was 15, in an environment that didn't cater to her body shape.

"When I had my two jobs as a model, I was modelling for my mum's age," she told Mamamia.

"Nowadays we have 15-year-old girls working with brands that embrace their curves and embrace their age, which I didn't have back there. I was wearing grown woman clothes," she said.

"It was hard to feel comfortable. You want to feel pretty and young but that type of style [made for teenagers] wouldn't fit my body because I have big boobs and apparently at 15 years old, you couldn't have boobs."