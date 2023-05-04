'Mums bring in their sons.' A brothel madam on the behind-the-scenes details you want to know.

This is part two of Laura's time with a brothel madam. You can read part one here.

Anna Harrigan is a lawyer and a mum of four grown-up kids. She is also the owner of a brothel and separate club that hosts private events, sex parties and swingers nights.

I met Anna, who has decades of experience in sex work at her club venue, Club 687 in Newcastle for a tour last week and boy did I learn a few eye-opening facts about what it takes to run businesses like hers. You can go back and read part one of this series where I explore her sex club and dungeon, here.

After learning about Anna's remarkable career journey, I was very interested in the ins and outs of what it takes to run the other side of her business, the brothel. While she didn't reveal exactly what she paid for it, she says it cost somewhere "close to one million" when she purchased it over a decade ago.

"The business opens from 12 midday to 8am seven days per week," Anna explains to Mamamia.

"Cleaning happens when the brothel is closed between 8am and midday and is obviously an important part of what we do as a business. Another important part of what I do is ensuring the safety of staff and the women working. There is always a manager on with them."

Anna employs 12 women at Discreet and they work across a roster of day and night shifts.

"It's a very flexible job! The women tell me when they can and can't work in advance and most of them are not local to Newcastle. They fly in for the weekend to work and then fly home. They are a real mix of nationalities, body types and ages and there is no 'one type' of sex worker.

"At Discreet the younger women do best. I think that comes mostly down to the location; we are in the city centre and close to some big clubs and pubs. Our main clientele is young men who come in before or after a night out. But women of all ages can do well. I have a friend in her late 70s who didn't get into sex work until she was 55 and she does very nicely within her client base!"

I'm curious to know if there are any male sex workers at Discreet.

"It's a great question, and while the industry is seeing an increase in male sex workers, as more heterosexual women see the benefit in paying a man who knows their way around a woman's body and how to please. Here in Newcastle, the market is more traditional – but it is changing.

"We started getting a few couples coming to the brothel, and I was getting more enquiries from women, especially those over 45 who are exploring their sexuality, often as little kids grow up or relationships change.

"Because of the demand, I began to offer a private couples package from Club 687 called the 'sugar and spice' that is essentially a threesome for beginners. Couples can hire the club and come meet a professional in the bar area for a drink and a chat about what they want, then move to the bedroom to act out their desires. It's a much more gentle approach, led by the woman and designed to create a feeling of safety and security. There's time for conversation and relaxation. It's only new, but it's proving popular already!"

Inside the brothel. Image: Supplied.

Back to the brothel and I'm keen to find out about popular services and the busiest times of the day.

"Men book by the hour and there's always a big rush of young men before or after a night out and Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest nights of trade. The 'peak hour' is probably about 3am, and while the reality is that some have probably had too much to drink, if they're really messy they won't be allowed in.

"The 'girlfriend experience' is the most popular and prices start from about $300 for the hour but every woman sets their own rates. It includes a little more intimacy in the way of kissing or chatting at the bar before going into a room."

Something that Anna has noticed after so long in the industry is the damaging effects that porn has had, particularly during lockdown and the last three years.

"The women always set their own boundaries and rules for what they will and won't do with their bodies. But from the feedback I get from them and what I see in the business generally, there has been a marked increase in the wish for choking as a standard sexual service. Choking has never been a standard service until very recently and the proliferation of hardcore porn mixed with people watching too much during the pandemic.

"The rules of boundaries and consent apply in the same way with sex workers and unless choking has been approved before they start work, the client can get thrown out if he tries it on without clearing it first. It is not okay."

While Anna's business becomes busiest at night compared with more suburban brothels that do better trade during the day, she says they still get a lot of customers through the doors Monday to Friday, but that it is quite a different and surprising demographic.

"We get local business people, tradies and of course we are always extremely confidential about who comes through our doors otherwise we'd go out of business pretty quickly.

"We also get a lot of disability support workers who bring their clients. The NDIS funds sexual services, as the World Health Organisation declared sex a human right for people with disabilities. You need a psychologist to sign off on the request to say that sexual services would be beneficial.

"For example, there are a lot of young men who have had car accidents or sporting injuries but still want sex. It's not a massive part of our business but it is very consistent. We have mums who bring sons in who start out terrified but we make them a cup of tea while their son has his needs met. I think it is beautiful to help them feel safe and looked after."

Inside the brothel. Image: Supplied.

Anna explains that there is specialised training that sex workers can do in order to work with people who have disabilities.

"There's a lot to it that people don't realise. We have to have a conversation with the client and their carer or parent to help them understand that the sex they will have is simply a commercial arrangement, we have to be very clear that this woman is not a girlfriend. We need to be sensitive but ensure all the paperwork is completed and consent is understood."

This caring side of the industry often goes unseen – leading to more misconception about sex work.

"I think something people often forget is that the sex industry can and already has changed the world.

"Before the HIV/AIDs epidemic, no one wanted to wear condoms but sex workers made it okay. They normalised and championed safe sex and the rest of the world followed.

"There's an assumption or worry about sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) but the women who work in the industry are professionals and have tests every three months. In fact, they have an incredibly low rate of STIs as condoms are absolutely non-negotiable and they have to think carefully about their sexual health."

While Anna currently juggles the two roles of brothel madam and sex club owner, she hopes to one day combine them.

"My passion now is in helping people, particularly women, to enjoy sex and feel more in touch with their bodies, desire and sexual energy.

"I already run educational courses on conscious sexuality and we bring some of these teachings into the workshops before our sex parties. I find the workshops really help people to relax and get into the right headspace.

"In time I would love to open a conscious sexuality brothel which would be like the ultimate antidote to the porn industry! I love to think there's a market for it and I think people are ready for change. For something new and something more powerful."

Feature Image: Supplied/ Canva