In 2017, Brooke Skylar Richardson buried her stillborn. Now, she's won a bid to have her conviction erased.

Warning: This article deals with sensitive content and may be distressing for some readers.

In 2017, Brooke Skylar Richardson, then 18 years old, went to her gynaecologist to ask for birth control. Looking at her records, the doctor, Casey Boyce, noticed the teenager had been pregnant less than three months prior.

When asked why she wasn’t still pregnant, the former high school cheerleader cried, telling Dr Boyce she had recently given birth to a stillborn baby.

Richardson shared with the doctor that no one knew she was pregnant and, after giving birth, she buried the stillborn’s remains in her family’s backyard in Carlisle, America. She named her baby “Annabelle”.

Dr Boyce was concerned and called the police who later discovered the infant’s buried body.

What has since been revealed is on May 7, 2017, the former cheerleader gave birth on the bathroom floor in her family home. It was two days after her high school prom.

Days after attending her high school prom, Brooke Skylar Richardson says she gave birth to a stillborn baby. Image: Facebook.