'I grew up thinking Brooke Shields was what sexy was. It never occurred to me she was a child.'

There's a movie at the multiplex and it stars the most famous girl in the world.

She's 14, playing someone one year older. And she's naked in almost all of it. She and her "cousin" are stuck on a desert island. They fall in love, and they have sex. And we see... a lot.

Surely, at this point, we're all getting arrested.

Except we're not. Because it's 1980, and the famous girl is Brooke Shields, and this isn't even the first time she's been naked in a major motion picture for our entertainment.

I remember The Blue Lagoon. It wasn't a good film, not really, but it was a big one.

I was too young to see it in the cinema – where it became one of the top 10-grossing movies of that year, and made tens of millions of dollars for its creators – but by the time it was on the shelf of my local Blockbuster video store, I was desperate to.

"A sensual story of natural love", was the tagline, and my friends and I knew what that meant.

We knew it was naughty. We knew it was rude. And we knew that Brooke Shields was the most beautiful girl any of us had ever seen.

Long hair, long limbs, blue eyes, tanned skin, a bright, open smile. Slight, suggested curves. We were much more interested in Brooke than we were her beige love interest, Christopher Atkins. Sure, he was pretty. But Brooke Shields was... a blueprint.

"Oh," we thought. "That's what we're supposed to look like." It's the moment of realisation that some people are so beautiful, they can charge people to look at them.

