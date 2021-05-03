In 2021, Brooke Boney has changed 3 things about how she lives her life.

After the year that was (spoiler: a s**t one), 2021 was a little ol' beacon of hope for many of us. We started re-connecting with people. Prioritised our mental health. Got back into our exercise routines. Stopped wearing daggy trackies day in and day out (jks).

And for Today show entertainment reporter and ambassador of CeraVe Australia, Brooke Boney, it was no different.

After constantly feeling rundown and exhausted at the start of last year, the Gamilaroi woman realised both her physical and mental health had fallen out of whack.

After shifting into action and making some small changes to her (hectic) daily routine, Brooke said she's since transitioned into a more healthy, balanced lifestyle in 2021 - and is finally feeling good in her skin.

And yes, we want to know all about it. (Obvs).

So, we sat down with Brooke to talk about all things health and wellness, including how these small changes have helped improve her lifestyle and overall health.

1. Fuelling her body and cutting out alcohol.

One of the biggest changes Brooke has made? What she puts in her body. The former Triple J newsreader said small switches and eating a more balanced diet has helped her achieve a clearer mindset and feel more energetic.

"The year before I was eating terribly, and I wasn't looking after myself properly and I actually put on a lot of weight," said Brooke.

And while there's approximately 29264 fad diets out there trying to convince us otherwise, Brooke's approach to eating healthier is pretty simple.