"A very clear display of narcissism." Brooke Blurton has addressed her 'tainted' Bachelorette season.

Bachelorette Brooke Blurton has shared a statement following the conclusion of her reality TV season, making reference to "disruptions" that took place during her finale week.

While Brooke does not name anyone, the statement seems to reference a rumoured fall-out with fellow Bach alum Abbie Chatfield, who debuted her relationship with Brooke's former contestant Konrad Bien Stephens just days before this season's finale.

First, Brooke thanked her followers for all the warm messages she received after choosing Darvid Garayeli at the end.

Then, she said she was still mourning the death of her sister two months ago, and felt she "personally and mentally" had been "disrupted by all the crap that came with finale week".

"I'm not a hostile person and literally do not have any hate in my heart," Brooke continued.