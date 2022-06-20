Brittany Hockley has COVID and the flu at the same time. This is what she says it feels like.

Australia's had two years of incredibly low influenza rates thanks to COVID-19 isolation, but 2022 had other plans.

Brittany Hockley, reality TV star turned podcaster, influencer and radio presenter, shared this week that she has been diagnosed with both COVID and influenza at the same time, leading her to have to go to the hospital for treatment.

As she shared on Instagram: "I'm literally the sickest I have ever been."

And she's not the only one. There has been a major rise in influenza 'flu' cases across the country, and COVID numbers have been ticking away too.

She took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, saying it was day five of COVID and influenza, which she has "very, very badly".

"I had to go to hospital. Thought I was dying," she said through coughs.

"I know that sounds dramatic. But I called Sherri [Brittany's sister] on the way to the hospital and said 'I feel sick and that something is really wrong'. I was getting these really bad stabbing pains in my stomach, my whole body was shutting down, I couldn't breathe properly, I thought I was going to pass out."

She recounted the moment she turned up at the hospital and when the nurse asked her what was wrong, Brittany said she just knew something wasn't right.

"I felt like I've never felt before."

Five days ago, Brittany's health was completely fine. She was healthy, fit, eating well, walking the dog, going to the gym every day and working decent hours. And almost overnight, the symptoms hit her "like a bus".

"I wake up and my sheets are soaked [from sweat]. I just couldn't move [out of bed] from the fevers. Every part of my body is in agony... My head hasn't stopped pounding for two days, to the point I'm vomiting and nothing will fix it. I can't even walk that far now in my own house. A couple of metres and I'm out of breath. It's been a battle. It's been the worst week of my life for sure. It's been a very emotional five days. I've never felt worse."