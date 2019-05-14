20 hour work days. 7 books a year. 9 kids. What novelist Danielle Steel's life looks like.

Danielle Steel has never needed much sleep.

Ever since she was a child, she remembers rushing home from school, doing her homework, and then turning to her stories – staying up far later than she should have.

At 71 years old, Steel works 20 to 22 hours a day.

Four hours, she told Samantha Leach in a recent profile for Glamour magazine, is a good night’s sleep for her.

A few times a month, when a deadline looms, Steel can find herself working a full 24 hours a day, hardly moving from her desk.

There are many things to say about this profile of Danielle Steel: that she writes seven books a year, that she had 9 kids, that she may or may not have 6000 pairs of Louboutins. But all I can say is JFC look at her desk! https://t.co/9ApljQTl5Z pic.twitter.com/jwUi7tL2fV — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) May 10, 2019

In her office where she works hangs a sign that reads, “There are no miracles. There is only discipline,” – her approach to writing, summarised.

Over her five decade career, Steel has written 179 books. In her early seventies, she’s averaging seven a year.

“Dead or alive, rain or shine, I get to my desk and I do my work,” Steel told Glamour. “Sometimes I’ll finish a book in the morning, and by the end of the day, I’ve started another project.”

It’s this sort of tenacity that has no doubt made Steel the best-selling author on the planet, worth an estimated $350 million (AUD$503 million).

Listen to Mamamia’s Book Club podcast, where we discuss the books everyone’s talking about. Post continues…

Alongside her remarkable career, Steel has raised nine children from three different marriages.