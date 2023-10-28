The world wasn't ready for these pop star movies.

Britney. Mariah. Whitney. Christina.

These icons don't need much of an introduction. They're four of the biggest pop stars of the nineties and noughties who dominated the charts and built empires with throngs of adoring fans following their every move.

At a certain point, Hollywood came knocking on their doors ready to capitalise on their star power in hopes that their fame would parlay into blockbuster big bucks.

The pop star movie phenomenon was an incredibly smart marketing tactic in theory. Take an incredibly famous singer who had a loyal fan base with disposable cash to spend, write them a lead role in a movie (about a singer) and watch the dollars roll in at the box office.

Watch the trailer for Britney Spears' movie Crossroads.



Video via Paramount Pictures.

In the lead-up to their big Hollywood debuts though, much fanfare surrounded the release of their films only to be widely panned when reviewers and punters alike started to critique the performances.

Crossroads (Britney Spears), Glitter (Mariah Carey), The Bodyguard (Whitney Houston) and Burlesque (Christina Aguilera), each received their fair share of criticism.