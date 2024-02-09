Why everyone is talking about Edward Enninful's last British Vogue cover.





It's no surprise that for his final cover as the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful managed to pull off something that seems unachievable to most.

It's all anyone in the fashion world can talk about right now - and for good reason. Enninful, who is best known for revolutionising British Vogue during his tenure with jaw-dropping and unconventional covers, gathered 40 of the most famous women in the world to pose together for a powerful group shot.

Watch: Behind-the-scenes of Harry Styles' Vogue photoshoot. Post continues below.



Video via Vogue.

Yes, you read correctly. 40 women posed together for one photo, at the same exact time. There was no photoshopping, or adding someone in afterward - every woman on the cover (who, mind you, are booked and busy) cleared up their schedule for Enninful.

40 of the world's most booked and busy women came together for Enninful's final issue. Image: British Vogue.