Backpacker 'accidentally killed herself' after a fight with her boyfriend in Thailand.

Trigger warning: This article discusses suicide, which may be triggering to some readers.

On the night of January 6, 2017, 26-year-old Abigail Brown and her boyfriend, 30-year-old James Brum, watched a movie together before heading out to a club in Phuket.

In the early hours of the next morning, the British couple got into an argument, and Abi headed back to their apartment alone.

Three hours later, after giving her time to “cool off”, James returned and discovered his partner, described as “a gregarious fun loving girl with a zest for life”, had taken her own life.

This week, an inquest ruled her death as a "tragic accident", The Telegraph reports.

Abi's mother, Jane Rowland, told Portsmouth Coroner’s Court of the moment James called her to tell her her daughter had died.

"James said Abi is gone. We had a silly row, she went back to the room...She’s died," she told the court.

"He said [the row] was nothing. They did not really row. I did not see them all the time but they had a whole future planned.