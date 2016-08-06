Life’s tough you guys, we keep putting our feet through our jeans’ pre-ripped kneeholes, we still can’t figure out if it’s acceptable to like Justin Bieber and the great potato cake versus potato scallop debate has not yet been settled.

Thankfully, we know someone who gets us and our daily struggles: Bridget Jones, a lady whose hiccups and highroads remind us that everything’s going to be OK. While Bridget’s major life moments may be a little different than our own – she’s doing time in a Thai jail, we’re saving for a house, she has suitors fighting over her in the snow, we’re dreaming of a holiday – they’re not too different really. Except for the fact she can rock a bunny costume, and we… are simply not that brave.

You go girl. Image: Giphy.com

In anticipation of the new film, Bridget Jones’s Baby we’ve partnered with Bankwest, who are holding an exclusive preview screening of the newest addition, for a trip down memory lane. Frankly, we couldn’t be happier to wear a little orange alongside our Mamamia pink. Especially if it means a dalliance with Mr. Darcy.

Let’s get this nostalgia train a-rollin’ with a few of our favourite moments:

Any and everything about Bridget’s mum.

Bridget’s mum steals the show from the get-go with, “Now, what are you going to put on,” an expression heard by anyone with a nosy mum and quiet dating life, but she doesn’t stop there.

She’s also a pro at soul-shatteringly awkward statements like, “She used to run around your lawn with no clothes on remember?” and “Frankly darling, if I had the chance again I wouldn't have had children”. We’ve written two of these down in our ‘Zingers’ notebook for future reference.

It was at this point in our re-watching we had to pause because LOOK HOW DAMN CUTE COLIN FIRTH IS. Also his skin is positively radiant, what’s his secret?