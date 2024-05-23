Everything we know about season 4 of Bridgerton so far.

Part two of the latest Bridgerton season hasn't even dropped yet, but already we're wondering what season four will have in store. Or more specifically, which Bridgerton child will be next in the rotation.

Each instalment of the Netflix series by Shondaland, based on the book series written by Julia Quinn, focuses on the romantic pursuits of one member of the wealthy Bridgerton family in 19th century London.

The first season focused on the sexy vibes between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) as their romance unfolded in the first book, The Duke And I.

Season two was based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, and chronicled Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finding love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Benedict Bridgerton was the subject of the third novel but was skipped in favour of the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), which was the focus of the fourth novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Watch the season three trailer. Post continues after video.