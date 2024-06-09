The ultimate Bridgerton insider doesn't think you're ready for how season three will end.

The first part of Penelope Featherington's love story in Bridgerton season three played out like a traditional romantic comedy.

Penelope (played by Nicola Coughlin) gave herself a lavish makeover and set out to change up her life, prompting her longtime unrequited love Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) to finally see her with new eyes and ask her to marry him, after a sexy forbidden interlude in a carriage of course.

The third season of the Netflix show, which is based on the book Romancing Mister Bridgerton, was split into two parts, with part two of Penelope's story set to premiere on Thursday June 13.

Bridgerton season three showrunner Jess Brownell was adamant that she wanted the first part of Penelope's story to play out like a classic romcom, with heavy dollops of humour, lightness and physical comedy woven throughout.

But when it comes to part two of the love story, Brownell warns that things are set to take a sharp turn (in a way audiences might not expect) — and that viewers should prepare themselves for more of a dramatic storyline than a classic love story.

Video via Netflix.

"With Penelope and Colin's story, it's very much the 'friends to lovers' dynamic so we were able to see more familiarity between this couple than in previous seasons," Brownell told Mamamia. "This time around there was more depth, because they've known each other for such a long time, and because of that we were able to bring more humour and awkward banter into the story.

"There's a really big difference between part one and part two of this story," she continued. "Part one of this season is pure romcom. It's fun, it's light and it's playful. Then with part two, it's almost like going into an upside-down version of the Bridgerton world. It's a thrilling second half of the season because the tension really ramps up. There are new obstacles, new tensions and new conflicts coming into play."