Just hours after trying to save cricket legend Dean Jones, Brett Lee went on live television.

On Thursday evening, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee fronted Indian television as planned, in his role as a commentator for the Indian Premier League.

But only hours earlier, Lee had performed CPR on his friend and colleague, Australian cricket legend Dean Jones.

Jones died suddenly of a heart attack aged 59 in the lobby of their Mumbai hotel, with Lee working to help him for half an hour before an ambulance took him to hospital where he could not be saved.

Brett Lee and Scott Styris address Dean Jones' death on Star India's Select Dugout. Post continues below video.



Video via Star India.

Lee was on air within hours of the incident for their Select Dugout show, alongside ex-New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris, discussing how 'Deano' would've wanted them to be there.

Styris recalled his last hours with Jones, eating breakfast together and watching him run down the hotel hallway.

"That was his way of keeping fit because of course we are in the bubble here in Mumbai,' he explained.

"Who would have thought merely a couple of hours later he had this heart attack or some sort of cardiac problem. It's incredibly sad. For me, we had a lot of friendly banter," he said, grimacing and looking towards the ceiling to maintain his composure.