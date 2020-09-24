The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday September 25.

Coronavirus supplement cut in half from today.

More than one million unemployed Australians are today taking a $300 cut to their JobSeeker payments.

The Morrison government is cutting the coronavirus supplement to $250 from $550 a fortnight on Friday until December 31. From January 1, 2021, it will cease and the amount will revert back to pre-pandemic levels.

Under the changes today single people with no dependents will be left with $58 dollars a day, but the Treasurer has pointed out that it's still more than what it was for those on the dole before the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked why he had decided against keeping the doubled dole in-tact, Josh Frydenberg suggested he did not want the generous payment to put people off finding jobs.

For those on JobSeeker, the government supplement payments will drop to a maximum fortnightly rate of $815.70 for a single person with no children.

A new JobKeeper part time rate is also kicking in for those who were working less than 20 hours a week before the pandemic hit. The maximum fortnightly rate will drop to $750.

Brett Lee went on television just hours after trying to save the life of cricket legend Dean Jones.

Cricket legend Dean Jones has had a heart attack overnight in a Mumbai hotel while working in India in the commentary booth for the IPL.

Both Jones and fellow cricketer Brett Lee were both part of Star India's English dugout commentator pool for 2020.

After having the attack in the lobby, it's been reported that Lee performed CPR on his colleague and friend who was then taken to hospital.

He couldn't be saved, and died aged 59.