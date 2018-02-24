'When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was afraid this moment would never come.'

“When I was diagnosed, I was afraid this moment would never come. That I’d never hold my child, feed him in my arms from my body.”

“Now, I hope that some woman who is just being told sees this and knows….there’s hope.”

Those are the words of a mother who was able to breastfeed her son while fighting breast cancer.

A beautiful and honest image of the anonymous woman has resonated with over 8,000 as it tells the story of the five months she got to spend nursing her baby.

Baby Rose Photography posted the stunning photo on their Instagram account, sharing her story. While we see the mother gazing down at her son as he feeds from her left breast, her right shows a mastectomy scar.