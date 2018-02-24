'When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I was afraid this moment would never come.'

“When I was diagnosed, I was afraid this moment would never come. That I’d never hold my child, feed him in my arms from my body.”
“Now, I hope that some woman who is just being told sees this and knows….there’s hope.”
Those are the words of a mother who was able to breastfeed her son while fighting breast cancer.
A beautiful and honest image of the anonymous woman has resonated with over 8,000 as it tells the story of the five months she got to spend nursing her baby.
Baby Rose Photography posted the stunning photo on their Instagram account, sharing her story. While we see the mother gazing down at her son as he feeds from her left breast, her right shows a mastectomy scar.
She said " When I was diagnosed, I was afraid this moment would never come. That I'd never hold my child, feed him in my arms from my body. Now, I hope that some woman who is just being told sees this and knows….there's hope."⠀ ⠀ This powerful mama waited 7 years for this miracle child, she kept one breast so that when he arrived, she could feed him. She'll return to the medication keeping her cancer at bay in 2 weeks, giving up this precious time nursing her child. Was the 5 months worth it? Of course it was. ⠀ ⠀ Is it just a myth that our strongest women had but one breast? Amazons swinging off horseback and through the air, wild and pure. Women are warriors; women fight and nurture. Women grind their teeth, tuck their chins and lean into the storm. Women have it in their hearts and bones to continue; we must and so we will.