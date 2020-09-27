'I forgave my ex for cheating with his colleague. Two years later he left me for her.'

The author of this post is known to Mamamia but has asked to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

My partner of 10 years ago left me for another woman. This is my letter to him, one year on...

Hey,

It’s been a year now. It's weird that for almost 10 years we lived in each other’s pockets and now I barely hear from you.

I do still think about you, but it doesn’t feel like someone’s punched me in the stomach anymore. Even when I hear what you’re up to, it doesn’t hurt, not even a little. That’s what time does, and that’s a good thing.

The first time you cheated we had just bought our first house together. You always said she was just a work friend, that you were her superior, you just got along really well.

Watch: Emotional V.S. Physical Affairs. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

She was a few years younger and "immature" was the way you described her (super original hooking up with a girl from work, by the way).

As it turns out, she knew you had a girlfriend but didn’t care. She pursued you anyway.

She tagged you in things on Facebook sent you Snapchats and messages, but I wasn’t jealous because I knew you loved me.

You were never possessive of your phone, you never acted any different. I was worry-free.

When I found out the truth, my stomach dropped. I went into a full on rage.

I have never been so angry in my life.

I sent her messages, I called you and could barely speak.

You ended it immediately with her, apologised profusely and told me she meant nothing to you.