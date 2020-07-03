'Tiny acts often lead to full-blown affairs': 7 signs you're micro-cheating on your partner.

But each act was indicative of a problem. Some people cheat because of a problem within themselves. Others, like myself, felt tempted because of problem within my relationship.

Micro-cheating, defined as tiny acts of infidelity, can and often does eventually lead to full-blown affairs. These are warning signs to be aware of.

1. Falling for thirst-traps

A thirst-trap is defined as, “a sexy photo posted on social media to attract attention.” The intention of these is to draw you in to like, compliment, or DM. They’re “look at my cleavage or v-cut abs!”

If you are in a committed monogamous relationship, notice thirst-traps and acknowledge that you like what you see, but then keeeeeeeep on scrolling. Do not let them hook you so you like, comment “you look great!” or, worse, slide into their DMs. You’re playing too close to an electric fence when you start engaging with these.

2. Having active dating profiles

Exclusivity likely means for you and your partner that you don’t have any active dating profiles; otherwise you’ll have a convenient exit door. Maybe you tell yourself that you like swiping when you’re bored, but what if you see someone you like? Are you really going to not message them?

“The grass is always greener,” and it can always look that way if you’re not feeling too happy with your current situation. The other part of that aphorism you need to remember, though, is that, “It’s always greener where you water it.”

Spending any of your free time on a dating site or app is a problem, and one you should check quickly.

3. Not inviting your partner to certain events

I often went out without my ex-husband when we were married. Sometimes I would push him to go, but more often than not, I wouldn’t. We have different interests. This just isn’t his thing, I would tell myself, but because I would go anyway, it opened me up to be considered single or unattached.

If you find yourself purposefully not inviting your partner to events, it might be because there’s someone there you don’t want them to meet, or you don’t want this other person to see that you’re in a committed relationship. Doing this definitely qualifies as micro-cheating.

4. Being protective of your phone

Before I finally did cheat, I saved my crush in my phone under a fake name, and I’d never leave my phone unguarded without first setting it to “Do Not Disturb” and locking it. I knew I was doing something shady and that my partner wouldn’t approve, so I went out of my way to hide it.

While I was outrightly being protective and deceptive, you might be more subtle. Maybe you’re just a little nervous about your partner seeing your phone, or maybe you know they’d take it the wrong way if a certain name popped up on your screen. Either way, if you don’t feel comfortable leaving your phone unguarded, that’s something for you to think about.