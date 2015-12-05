UPDATE: A man has been taken into police custody and two guns have been seized from the cafe. It is believed the 69-year-old held up two hostages, his ex-wife and her employee, for nearly eight hours.

At 3:20pm, the man surrendered himself to the police.

The two hostages, who have escaped without injury, have been taken to a local hospital for observation.

According to ABC, Superintendent Glenn Weir said police efforts to ensure the safety of the women were successful.

“No-one’s been injured which is a great result as far as we’re concerned,” he said.

“The skill of the negotiators and our tactical operators has been shown to be successful … even though it takes a long time and it’s disruptive to the traffic and the local area in the start of the busy summer season.”

The siege seems to be an outcome of family and work-related disputes between the man, his ex-wife, 45, and her employee, 32.