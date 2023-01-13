'I worry about him every day.' The Netflix series giving a behind-the-scenes look into Nick Kyrgios' life.

Content warning: This story mentions discussions of self-harm which may be distressing to some readers.
For Nick Kyrgios, everything changed after one match in 2014.
The then-19-year-old stepped onto the court to face world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
That July day the world watched as Kyrgios, who was ranked 144 at the time, beat out the tennis star in the fourth round.
"It still hasn’t hit me what I’ve done," he said after his 7-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 win.
"You would think he’s on a whole other level compared to me."
For the Canberra-born teenager, fame came overnight.
"I went from no-one knowing who I was to people camped outside my house," Kyrgios says in the new Netflix series Break Point.
Watch the trailer for Break Point. Post continues below.