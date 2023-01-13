'I worry about him every day.' The Netflix series giving a behind-the-scenes look into Nick Kyrgios' life.

Kyrgios, who has gone on to develop a reputation as the 'bad boy' of tennis, is one of a number of players featuring in the 10-part documentary series, which follows athletes as they compete in Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world.

The 27-year-old is the focal point for the opening episode of the series, which airs today, and explores how his career and expectations of being 'the next big thing' have impacted him

"The first four or five years of my career was just so chaotic," Kyrgios tells his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, in the series, according to news.com.au.



"When Horse (manager Daniel Horsfall) was on tour with me, when it was basically just him looking after me, he could just see my wellbeing just declining every week."

It got to the point where Kyrgios ended up "drinking every single night".

"My life was spiralling out of control," he shares.

"I was like, 'I can’t keep doing this. I have to be kinder to myself'."

Horsfall also shares the lengths he had to go to, to track Kyrgios down before a game.

"I used to have your location on my phone," he says.

"On some mornings, I would physically have to go and find where you were. What hotel you were staying at, whose house you were staying at. Before tournaments… before a match."

Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila, also makes an appearance in the series, where she opens up about her concerns for her son.

"I worry about him every day because he’s gone through some really really unhappy times," she says, later adding, "He just became aggressive. He was always angry. Always angry at everything."

Last year, Norlaila told 9News that tennis legend Andy Murray helped save her son’s life when he noticed evidence of self-harm on Kyrgios' body during training and passed on his concern to his manager John Morris.