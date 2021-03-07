"Enough whining." Brazil's worsening coronavirus outbreak, and their president's response.

"Enough fussing and whining. How much longer will the crying go on?"

That is the question asked by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, amid the country's worst coronavirus outbreak yet.

Brazil, who has a population of 211 million and has the second highest COVID-19 death toll behind America, is currently experiencing their highest number of deaths from the pandemic yet, with their health care system now on the brink of collapse.

But despite the crisis, the country's far-right leader has consistently undermined and criticised social-distancing measures and downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic.

"How much longer will you stay at home and close everything? No one can stand it anymore. We regret the deaths, again, but we need a solution," the leader asked last Thursday.

The President's comments came as the second wave triggered new restrictions in its capital Brasilia, and its largest city, Sao Paulo.

Rio de Janeiro also on Thursday announced a city-wide curfew and early closing time for restaurants as measures to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.

The Health Ministry registered 75,102 additional cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the most in a single day since July and the second-highest on record.

