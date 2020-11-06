Five questions you had after watching Stan's dystopian drama Brave New World, answered.

This post contains spoilers for Stan's Brave New World. Proceed with caution.

Although some argue that literary classics should be left alone, there's no denying that Stan's Brave New World is a mysterious and entertaining adaptation of Aldous Huxley's famous novel.

Based on one of the first major British dystopian novels, the new nine-part series transports viewers to the "perfect" society of New London – a world where monogamy, family and privacy have been outlawed

The dystopian world is made up of an entirely genetically engineered society, consisting of Alphas, Betas, Gammas and Epsilons. Put simply, every member of Huxley's society has their own predetermined place and job in the world.

Bu despite what you may expect, the lower castes of New London don't resent their position in society.

Instead, job dissatisfaction – and any form of negative emotion – is a thing of the past.

From Alphas to Epsilons, the humans in Huxley's world avoid inconvenient emotions like sadness and anger by taking Soma, a pea-sized pill they've been conditioned to take at regular intervals to keep their "levels" steady.

But what happens if that social order is disrupted, and what happens if the supply of Soma runs out?

Those are the questions posed in Brave New World's epic finale.

Throughout the latter half of Brave New World's nine-part series, John the Savage (Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich), who entered New London after saving Lenina Crowne (Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay) and Bernard Marx (Game of Thrones' Harry Lloyd), firms an unlikely kinship with the Epsilons.

Regarded as the lowest class in New London, the Epsilons are delegated to jobs such as picking up rubbish and cleaning.

But after being influenced by their interactions with John, the Epsilons, led by CJack60 (The Originals' Joseph Morgan) start an uprising, destroying New London's Soma supply.

As the New Londoners fight over the remaining pills, the Epsilons embark on a violent killing spree, which John attempts and fails to stop, killing virtually everyone above them in the pecking order.

During the slaughter, Mustapha Mond (Nina Sosanya) takes CJack60 to an underground bunker, where the 10 founders of New London are in stasis.