Heath Ledger, Aaliyah and other tragic stories of actors who died in the middle of making movies.

In the movie business, there are many things that can go wrong. Actors can quit or get sick, meaning they need to be replaced, or filming is delayed. But some movie producers have faced an even more complex dilemma, when actors involved in their productions have passed away in the middle of filming.

Here are 9 actors who passed away while making a movie - and how the studios worked around it.

Chris Farley (Shrek)

It’s hard to imagine Shrek with any voice except Mike Myers’ Scottish accent.

But the role of the green ogre in the classic kids’ movie originally went to comedian Chris Farley.

“Originally the Shrek character was a little bit more like Chris, like a humble, bumbling innocent guy,” Farley’s brother Kevin said.

Farley had recorded almost 90 per cent of the lines when his brother John found him dead in his apartment in 1997, following an overdose of cocaine and morphine.

He was 33. Myers was brought in to replace Farley, and he re-voiced all the lines, making Shrek his own.

Kevin Farley says he can understand why it was done.

“They probably wanted to make Shrek 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, so...”

Vic Morrow (Twilight Zone: The Movie)

