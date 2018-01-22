Former footballer Braith Anasta and his girlfriend Rachael Lee welcome baby girl.

Former NRL star Braith Anasta and his girlfriend, personal trainer Rachael Lee, have announced the birth of their first child together.

“My beautiful soul baby, Gigi lee Anasta – born today,” Lee posted to Instagram on Sunday, introducing her little girl to the world.

Lee said Gigi was born weighing 2.8 kilograms and measuring 47 centimeters. She added that it had “been a long two days”.

“Couldn’t be more in love and obsessed with my girl,” Lee wrote alongside a picture of little Gigi. “I’m glad it’s over (so is Braith). Now we have a gorgeous baby girl.”

Anasta, 36, who retired from football in 2014 after playing for the Bulldogs, Roosters and West Tigers, also shared a snap of Gigi to social media.

“PERFECTION! GiGi Anasta 21/1/18,” was his caption.