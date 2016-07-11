Incredibly easy brain hacks that will actually change your life.

These days, it can seem like stress is taking over our lives. But what if we told you that you have the power to control it?

Yes, we’re on tighter deadlines at work, we’re doing more in our downtime, and disconnecting from technology to recharge can seem like an impossible proposition.

BUT there are legit science approved things you can do to reduce anxiety and increase your confidence and happiness.

And the best part is, they actually work.

Power pose.

Yep, standing like Wonder Woman might make you feel like an idiot, but its effects on your body on a chemical level are incredible.

Studies conducted by Harvard University found that “power posing” – that is any pose which increases the space you take up around you, for example: standing with your legs spread, chest out and hands on your hips – for even just two minutes can increase your levels of testosterone, which affects your confidence, and decrease your levels of cortisol, which causes stress.

Experts recommend “power posing” before important meetings, big presentations, or in any situation where you feel anxious or would like to feel more powerful.

It doesn't have to be a full-on Wonder Woman pose either (although that's most effective). If you find yourself lacking confidence when you're sitting down, you can still throw your shoulders back and tilt your chin up to reap the benefits of power posing.

Change your circadian rhythm.

No, it's not just you. Most people report waking up feeling tired and groggy, even on the rare occasions when they manage to scrape "enough" sleep.

One way to combat the awful half-asleep feeling in the morning is to align your sleep patterns more closely with the sun. It might seem counterintuitive to leave the blinds open when you're looking to feel better rested, but experts say it's key to finally achieving that elusive "morning person" status.

You can also help your body adjust to a better circadian rhythm by exposing yourself to more sunlight during the day and keeping your home darker at night (try lighting candles or only using lamps instead of bright overhead lights).