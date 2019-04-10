Um. Bradley Cooper and his dogs just photobombed a couple of reality TV stars.

Bradley Cooper just made his reality TV debut. Kind of.
You see, there’s a TV show called Ex on the Beach, where a bunch of exes are all sent to the same beach. There they hook up, fight, hook up, fight etc etc.
It’s gloriously trashy TV.
Anywho, two contestants from Ex on the Beach, Corey Brooks and Jay Starrett, were filming themselves boxing on the, erm, beach, when Cooper casually strolled past.
View this post on Instagram
When Bradley Cooper interrupts our boxing session to put us in his next movie… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Okay half of that isn’t true. ???? But this was pretty cool!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @coreybrooks @jqskim with the work! ???????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ???? (& also fangirl ????): @claypickler
The A Star Is Born director was walking his two dogs with his partner, Irina Shayk, and their daughter, Lea.
The reality TV stars’ friend, Clay Picker, was filming the moment and yelled out when he recognised Cooper.