Um. Bradley Cooper and his dogs just photobombed a couple of reality TV stars.

“Shut the f*ck up,” he can be heard saying in the video. “What’s up, bro? How you doing, man?”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star briefly paused and smiled at the men while he waited for Irina and Lea to catch up.

Cooper and Shayk began dating in April 2015.

In November 2016, Cooper and Shayk told fans they were expecting their first child together. Shayk announced the news by showing off her baby bump during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The couple welcomed their daughter in March 2017 and named her Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

According to Cooper, becoming a dad put his life and career into perspective. Once Lea was born he made the decision to only be involved in projects that really spoke to him.

“I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie to movie. And then I hit 39 and I stopped and I said, ‘What do I really want to do?’ I want to tell Joseph Merrick’s story in The Elephant Man. So I did that for a year,” he told NPR in 2018.

“Then this story came to me, A Star Is Born, and then I spent the next four years doing that. And the one thing that I know in the future is: It’s worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it’s the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie.

“So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own—which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of—has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.”

Since the birth of their daughter, Shayk has continued to work as a supermodel. She remains the face of Intimissimi lingerie and is the official ambassador for the Pomogi charity in Russia, which provides care to sick children.

Although the couple likes to keep a low profile, Shayk has been accompanying Cooper on the red carpet throughout the awards season.