A person posted a photo of their dad on Reddit and the internet is losing its damn mind.

There are celebrity doppelgangers, who are rare and, honestly, freaky enough.

And then there’s this guy:

A Reddit user has posted an image of what he claims to be an old photo of his father, and suggested that he looks like a mixture of two male actors.

Any guesses?

Well, poster Jonjoshelvy thinks he looks a lot like Brad Pitt and Elijah Wood.

And boy, is he spot on with that assessment.

Starting a thread simply titled, "My dad looked kinda like a mix between Brad Pitt and Elijah Wood," the Reddit user found that most commenters agreed with the description of his father's old photo.

Many used the opportunity to share their best movie mash-up lines.