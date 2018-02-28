Taylor sent her boyfriend to buy some leggings. Things did not end well at all.

While many male partners are more than happy to pop down to the shops to pick up a few things for their female significant others, it’s safe to say some things are a little more… confusing… to purchase than others.

Like tampons. Or hair products. Or makeup.

But when 22-year-old Taylor, from Ipswich in England, sent her boyfriend to the store to grab her a new pair of leggings, she had no idea the amount of trauma the experience would put him through.

Tim Goddard, 28, shared his shopping struggle in a series of text messages, which, of course, Taylor decided to share online.

“There’s so many types of leggings… Why? For what reason?” his texts to Taylor, who was busy at work and unable to reply, began.

"Do you want ankle length or ones that don't say ankle length? Do you need ones with zips? This is incredible."

Tim's frustration quickly turned to disbelief that there were so many legging options available.

"I fail to understand the need for eight thousand different types of black leggings," he wrote.

Then, a further complication: "Oh so now I've spotted that they have different thicknesses as well."

The confusion sent Tim into a type of existential crisis, and he began to draw comparisons between the amount of choice on offer and mental health.