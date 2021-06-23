5 things every curly-haired girl needs to know, from a Hollywood hairstylist.

Curly hair can be confusing to care for. Whether you're coily like Tracee Ellis Ross, wavy like Lorde, or somewhere in between, caring and styling naturally curly hair can be a TASK.

And it's partly because everyone's curl texture and pattern are completely different. Certain products or a specific hair care routine that might work for someone else, might not work for you. The major rule here, however, is accepting the natural texture of your curls. This is a biggie. The volume! The kinks! The whole shebang! Because working with, not against your curl pattern, is the first step to getting your best hair yet. So, put down that straightener!

There are, of course, a few other things that can help make your life a whole lot easier (and stress-free).

That's why we asked Emmy-nominated stylist to the stars (think movies like Black Panther, The Help, Dream Girls and The Hunger Games), Camille Friend, for the best curl tips and tricks she uses at-home and on set.